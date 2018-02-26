  • kz
    Fair-maids leaves are out in South Kazakhstan

    08:23, 26 February 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Whilst the bigger part of the country is still in the realm of winter, spring has come to the south and made tree buds break and fair-maids come out, 24.kz reports.

    The landscapes free of sowing are all covered with February fair-maids which came out after snow melted. The weather forecast predicts warms days for the whole next week.

    From February 25 till March 2 in South Kazakhstan the weather will be around + 12/17°С with occasional rains. At night the weather will vary from +2°С to +7°С. In the north of the country above zero temperature is expected as well. 

     

     

