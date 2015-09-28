Fair weather expected in Kazakhstan Sep 28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected is most regions of Kazakhstan on September 28. Rains are forecast in some areas of eastern and south-eastern regions of the republic, Emergencies Committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry informs.

Wind speed in Zhambyl region will increase up to 15-20 m per sec with gusting to 23-28 m per sec.

Strong wind at 15-20 m per sec and in some areas at 23-28 m per sec is expected also in some areas of South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions. The latter will be hit by a dust storm too.

Wind speed in Almaty region, in the daytime in Mangystau and Atyrau regions will reach 15-20 m per sec.

Fog will blanket some parts of North Kazakhstan region where strong wind (15-20 m per sec) is expected too.

Fog is also to strike some areas of Kostanay region at night and in the morning with wind speed rise up to 18 m per sec.

Some areas of Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions will have foggy weather at night and in the morning.

Night freeze is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions with temperature dropping to 1-3°C.