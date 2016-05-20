Fair weather expected in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, May 20. Rain showers with thunderstorms, fog and bleak wind will persist in western and northwestern Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Meteorologists predict that mercury will drop to -3°C in some parts of East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected in Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and South Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 25 mps in Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog will descend on Zhambyl region.

Dust storm is expected in South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.