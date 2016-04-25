  • kz
    Fair weather expected on April 25

    08:20, 25 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in Kazakhstan on Monday, April 25.

    According to RSE "Kazhydromet", wind of 15-20 mps, dust storm is expected in Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind of 15-20 mps will blow in North Kazakhstan, Mangystau, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions.

    Wind of 15-20 mps, fog will hit Akmola, Kostanai regions.

    Fog will blanket Karaganda, Pavlodar regions of the country.

    Extreme fire danger is in Aktobe region.

