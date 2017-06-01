  • kz
    Fair weather forecast for Kazakhstan on June 1

    08:19, 01 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather today. However, inclement weather will persist in western Kazakhstan where rains and stiff wind are expected. Fog will blanket northern Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Mangistau, Pavlodar and Akmola regions.

    Mangistau and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
