Fair weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Only western and southeastern regions of the country will be doused by rain showers. Chances of fog, stiff wind and dust storm are high in some parts of Kazakhstan.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.



Dust storm may blanket Atyrau, Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions.



Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Fervent heat is forecast for Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.