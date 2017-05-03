Fair weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation will be observed in most regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Fog and gusty wind with dust storm are expected in some regions of Kazakhstan.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-28 mps in South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.



Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.