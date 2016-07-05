Fair weather forecast for W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that rain showers with thunderstorms will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Hail and stiff wind are expected in some parts of the country. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather, according to Kazhydromet.

Fog and hail are forecast for Akmola region.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Chances of hail are high in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Fervent heat will take hold of Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard is expected to persist in Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions.