Fair weather settles in Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, March 27. However, according to Kazhydromet, black ice, fog and stiff wind are forecast for western and northwestern parts of the country.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Kostanay regions.

Fog will blanket Akmola, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Zhambyl regions.

Black ice will cover roads in Kostanay region.