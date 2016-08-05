Fair weather to settle in most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers will douse western and eastern Kazakhstan today. The rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Dust storm is forecast for southern Kazakhstan.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions.



Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.



Meteorologists predict that fervent heat will grip Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe and Kostanay regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.