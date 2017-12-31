  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Fair winter weather to rule the day in Kazakhstan on Dec 31

    10:34, 31 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy nice winter weather on the last day of 2017, Kazinform has learnt Kazhydromet. However, western, southwestern and eastern Kazakhstan will see black ice on roads, stiff wind and blowing snow. 

    Wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Atyrau, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions will observe patches of fog.

    Blizzard is forecast to hit East Kazakhstan region.

    Slippery conditions will persist on roads in Atyrau, Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!