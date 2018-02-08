Falconry tournament kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM "Qyran 2018" National Falconry Tournament started in Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nearly 60 falconers from various regions and cities of the country compete in the tournament of the Kazakh national sport. The organizers say that at first the jury assesses the birds, and the way the falconers care for them. In the second stage, not all participants will be selected. Only the selected birds of prey will have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills of hunting on wild birds and animals at the tournament.

According to the organizers of the event, it is primarily aimed at the revival of the tradition to hold national tournaments in Almaty. "Qyran 2018" is expected to become annual.

