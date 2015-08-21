  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Fall of ruble and tenge stimulates economic restructuring of Russia, Kazakhstan - official

    15:56, 21 August 2015
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The fall of the ruble and the tenge against the US dollar and euro should encourage the restructuring of the economies of Russia and Kazakhstan, said the Head of Eurasian Development Bank Dmitry Pankin in an interview with Russian TV channel Rossiya-24 on Friday.

    "Such low prices should finally stimulate the economic restructuring ... The change of the exchage rate, such a fall of the national currencies - the ruble, tenge, it creates an opportunity for the development of other industries, to diversify the economy," said Pankin.

    Source: TASS

    Tags:
    Economy Russia Banks Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!