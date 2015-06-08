  • kz
    Falling MEGA shopping center roof showers visitors with broken glass in Astana (PHOTOS)

    07:38, 08 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two people have been injured at the MEGA shopping center in Astana today when a part of the glass roof fell and smashed on the floor, 24.kz reports.

    According to witnesses, three visitors were showered with shattered glass and, as a result, sustained minor injuries. The area of the incident was cordoned off immediately. The center management believes that a specialist engineer could have shattered one of the glazed roof sections during installation works. The incident will be investigated.

