False bomb threat in Astana Airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The information about a bomb in the airport of Astana was false, the press service of the airport informs.

The information desk of the airport received a call about a bomb in the airport at 9:05 am. Bomb technicians, canine teams and emergency services of the city immediately began a search of the bomb in the airport.

All the people working in the airport or waiting for their flights were evacuated from the buildings of the airport, in total over 1000 people.

Thus, four flights were delayed during the period the emergency services were searching for the bomb.

At 10:55 am, the airport resumed its work as long as it was confirmed that the information about a bomb was false.