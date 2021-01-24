Famed Kazakhstani skier Nikolay Chebotko dies in car accident

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nikolay Chebotko, famed Kazakhstani skier, bronze medalist of the World Ski Championships 2013, has passed away today, Kazinform has learnt from the official Instagram page of the Cross Country Skiing Federation of Kazakhstan.

Chebotko has been killed in the car accident near Borovoye village, Akmola region, on the night of January 24. The skier passed away at the age 38.

He made his World Cup debut in 2001. In November 2002, he entered the top 10 of the World Cup stage to repeat it 14 more times.

Throughout his professional career, he claimed three golden, four silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Games.

The Federation offers deepest condolences to Nikolay's family members and loved ones.