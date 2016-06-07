Families of Aktobe shooting spree victims to be paid 1 mln tenge each
15:58, 07 June 2016
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The families of those killed in Aktobe shooting spree on Sunday will receive 1 mln tenge each. The local authorities promised to help organize the funerals, Kazinform refers to Aktobe Information Centre.
The victims are: 44-year-old Andrey Maximenko – a clerk of Pallada gun shop, 33-year-old Merkhan Tazhibayev – an employee of Kuzet Guard Service, 69-year-old pensioner Nikolay Onischenko and 35-year-old Mikhail Matrossov, a visitor of the shop.