Families of dead soldiers to receive compensation – Defense Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The families of the soldiers killed in avalanche during the regular combat drill in Koksay ravine of Zhambyl region on Friday will be paid a compensation from the state, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

The governmental commission headed by Minister of Defense Saken Zhassuzakov has arrived today in Zhambyl region to investigate into the accident.

The commission is currently investigating into the reasons and circumstances of the tragedy and is working on the issue of paying compensation to the families of the victims.

Below is the list of the soldiers from the military unit No.91678 who died in Koksay ravine of Zhambyl region:

1) Senior Lieutenant Alisher Moshabayev, born 1991

2) Junior Sergeant Maksat Kydyrbayev, born 1991

3) Junior Sergeant Auesbay Yerisbayev, born 1992

4) Contract Service Soldier Tleuzhan Kenessov, born 1993

5) Junior Sergeant Amir Aralbayev, born 1988

6) Contract Service Soldier Maksat Shaken, born 1995

7) Lance Corporal Mukhit Turysmaganbetov, born 1991