  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Families of policemen killed in Almaty shootout to receive compensation

    21:25, 18 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The families of the victims of today's shootout in Almaty will be paid compensation, Official Spokesperson of the Internal Affairs Department Saltanat Azirbek told Kazinform.

    According to her, the families of the victims will receive compensations amounting to one or two salaries, and, probably, local administration will provide some assistance.

    Recall that shooting occurred today in several districts of Almaty. Three policemen and two civilians died in the shooting spree.

    The red terror-alert level was changed to ‘yellow’ one. 

    Tags:
    Almaty News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!