Families of two villagers killed by anthrax received 400,000 tenge each - Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region's administration has provided financial assistance to the families of two residents of Yerkindik village (Shet district) who died of anthrax infection. "The families were paid 400,000 tenge each," Governor Nurmukhambet Abdibekov said today at the working meeting with Prime Minister Karim Massimov regarding the epizootic situation in the region.

The head of the region reported also about epidemiological activities carried out in Yerkindik village. “Disinfection procedures were conducted there in the area of 5,400 sq m, including in 15 houses and household buildings,” said he and added that quarantine regime would be removed on July 8.

In his report, Abdibekov raised the issue of training veterinary specialists. “There are 559 veterinarians in the region, while we need 775. The region has 107 animal burial sites, including 44 typical ones. 25.5 mln tenge was allocated this year for their maintaining,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Ministry says there are 10 fenceless animal burial sites in Karaganda region, which impose a big threat to local people’s health. “Out of 2,000 animal burial sites across Kazakhstan, 739 are fenceless,” Vice Minister Gulmira Issayeva pointed out.