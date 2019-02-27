Families with four children are large families, Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov commented on the tasks President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev set at the XVIII Congress of Nur Otan Party, Kazinform reports.

"The needy families having children will be paid allowances up to KZT 20,800 for each child that is 70% of the minimum subsistence level. Families having four or more children are considered now as multy-child families," Alikhan Smailov told the journalists.



"All those families will be given targeted social assistance. For the past tho years the country's social spending increased from 34% to 45% from the republican budget and in three years to come the share of social spending will grow up to 49%," he added.