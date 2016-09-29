Family from Kazakhstan died in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A family from Kazakhstan died as a result of a gas cylinder explosion in Stary Oskol town of Russia, Kazinform refers to alau.kz.

The accident occurred on September 5 at around 8:00. A 33-year-old woman died immediately on the spot. Her 10-year-old son, 6-year-old daughter and 34-yar-old-husband were hospitalized with burns.







The victims' house was partially destroyed, witnesses say.



The boy died later at the hospital. His father died on September 15. The 6-year-old girl died of severe thermal burns in a Moscow hospital on September 25. According to local media, she underwent several surgeries.







The Korel family - 34-year-old Vitaly, 33-year-old Svetlana, their children - Edik and Masha - moved to Belgorod region from Frunze settlement of Denissov district of Kazakhstan's Kostanay region and lived in a rented accommodation there for 8 years.



The family moved to a new house which they had built ‘with their own hands' two days prior to the tragedy.



All the members of the family except for Masha were buried in their home country. The girl's funeral will take place in the nearest days in Denissov district.



