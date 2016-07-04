Family of 1millionth resident of Astana city received new apartment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A family that welcomed the 1 millionth resident of Astana city received an apartment.

"Akim (mayor) of Astana city Aseet Issekeshev came to congratulate the Mukhamediyarovs on the arrival of their baby girl and presented them with the keys to their new apartment," the press service of the Astana city administration said in a statement.



The newborn girl who was named Saida was born at 1:00 a.m. Astana time on July 4. This is the first child for Arailym and Olzhas Mukhamediyarov.



