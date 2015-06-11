Family of four hospitalized after house fire in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A fire at a private house in East Kazakhstan region left a family of four hospitalized.

A 32-year-old man, his wife aged 29, their 5-year-old daughter and an elderly relative got carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of the fire in Shemonaikha village. The fire engulfed the house at night when the entire family was sleeping. Somehow, all family members managed to get out of the house before firefighters arrived. Paramedics rushed the victims to a local hospital. The firefighting crew battled the blaze for two hours and a half. A special commission is to determine the cause of fire.