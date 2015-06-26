  • kz
    Family of four injured in car crash in Mangystau

    17:44, 26 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Thursday, June 25, a family of four was seriously injured in a road accident in Mangistau, lada.kz reports.

    According to police, a driver of Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 150 was on her way to Aktau city when she lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a Lada car. As a result of the collision, the Lada driver, his wife, daughter and son sustained various injuries and were hospitalized. The Toyota driver escaped unharmed.

