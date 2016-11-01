Famous actor Vladimir Tolokonnikov hospitalized

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous actor Vladimir Tolokonnikov has been taken to one of the best hospitals of Moscow, Kazinform refers to Life.ru.

The 73-year-old actor suffers from a chronic illness and had to request for a medical care.



Now the actor is in a hospital and receives intensive care treatment. His condition is estimated as stable.



"There is nothing critical. This is just a cold-related disease. The weather impacts my health," he said to Life.ru.



Vladimir Tolokonnikov is a famous Soviet, Russian and Kazakh actor of theatre and cinema. He became widely known for starring as Sharikov in Heart of a Dog film based on Mikhail Bulgakov's novel Heart of a Dog. The film was released in 1988.