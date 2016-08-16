Famous blogger suggests suspending Kazakhstan’s AIBA membership

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Famous blogger of Kazakhstan, President of the Alliance of Bloggers Galym Baituk says he is going to write a letter to President of the National Amateur Boxing Federation Timur Kulibayev and suggest him suspending the country's membership in the International Boxing Association (amateur) (AIBA).

“I would like to write a letter to Mr. Kulibayev and suggest him declaring moratorium on our membership in the International Boxing Association (amateur) (AIBA) and suspend financial relations with the organization for some time and probably initiate the establishment of an operational headquarters of the Association of Amateur Boxing. To my mind, many countries have suffered from this,” said G.Baituk to Kazinform correspondent .

Earlier, the blogger suggested issuing a gold medal for Vassiliy Levit, who had won a silver medal after his bout vs. Russian Yevgeny Tischenko.



In his post on Facebook, Galym Baituk criticized unfair decision of the judges and blamed them in corruption.



"I have read comments on the Russian websites and saw that most of the Russian fans were also shocked with unclear win of their sportsman. All of them name Vassily Levit a champion. Due to this situation, I am proposing to award Vassiliy Levit with "People's Champion" title and hand in him a gold medal which must be designed in Rio Olympics style".



The blogger has already called Ust-Kamenogorsk-based Kazakhstan Mink and learnt that the cost of such gold medal is estimated approximately at 1 mln tenge.



Baituk proposed also to launch a crowd-funding campaign to issue the medal and award it to Vassiliy on behalf of the people of the country. All those willing may transfer money to his card account in Halyk Bank 5354 5100 6803 0294 (master card) BAITUK GALYM and send scanned copies and screenshots of the cheques to his personal email to monitor cash flow and guarantee transparency of the process.