Famous Danish architect to visit Almaty (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Copenhagen-based architect and urban design consultant Jan Gehl is coming to Almaty soon at the invitation of the local administration.

During his three-day trip scheduled for Jan 11-13, the foreign guest will present his concept on changing the image of Kazakhstan's southern capital city.

Gehl is expected to meet with Almaty authorities, urban planning council and private companies specializing in city landscaping as well as with students, NGOs and philanthropists.

Jan Gehl is a researcher of public space, psychological aspects of using this space by people and finding optimal solutions by means of architecture and urban planning solutions. His ideas were applied by Copenhagen and by the cities of other European countries, North America, Asia and Australia. He is the founder of Gehl Architects company.

Gehl has studied the peculiarities of Almaty and has already developed key recommendations on making the city for comfortable for all its residents and tourists.

