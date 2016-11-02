Famous Kazakh actor and producer T. Zhamankulov detained for embezzlement of public funds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced embezzlement of budgetary funds by famous Kazakh actor and producer Tungyshbay Zhamankulov. These funds should have been spent on shooting a feature film titled as Phoenix.

An investigation found out, that JSC Kazakhfilm transferred 79mln tenge to LLP Т.К.TURAN UNIVERSAL BUSINESS at the pre-production stage.

69mln tenge of this amount was embezzled by General Producer of the film Tungyshbay Zhamankulov who is also co-founder of LLP Т.К.TURAN UNIVERSAL BUSINESS. The funds were cashed in through sub-contracting organizations and were handed over to him.



Director for Finance of JSC Kazakhfilm G.Iskakova and Executive Director of the film N.Yudina were also involved in embezzlement of the budgetary funds. They both were arrested as per the court's sanctions.



Zhamankulov was detained on November 2.