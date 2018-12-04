Famous Kazakh ensemble to give concert in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Forte Trio musical ensemble will give a concert at the Chinese National Music Hall in Beijing on December 5, 2018, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The event will be arranged with the support from the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the People's Republic of China in the furtherance of the Rukhani Janghyru government program. It is dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Forte Trio is now one of the most famous chamber ensembles of Kazakhstan. It was created at the Qazaq Concert State Concert Organization in 2016.

The musicians enjoy international acclaim. The rich repertoire of the ensemble includes works of various styles and movements from baroque to jazz.

They reverently play masterpieces by Kazakhstan's composers and arrangements of Kazakh folk songs and kuis (instrumental compositions).



The creative team includes brilliant musicians: violinist Dinara Bazarbayeva-Sakhaman, cellist Murat Narbekov, and artistic director - pianist Honored Art Worker of Kazakhstan Timur Urmancheyev.