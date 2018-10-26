Famous Russian actor dies in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Actor Nikolai Karachentsov has died in Moscow on Friday, one day before his 74th birthday, his son Alexei Karachentsov told TASS.

"Yes, we confirm it. It happened in the intensive care unit of hospital 62 in Moscow, at 8:50 am," he said.

"Nikolai has died today," the actor's wife, Lyudmila Porgina, told the agency. She added that the issue of the funerals and lying-in-state ceremony will be settled soon.

Karachentsov was one of the most popular Russian actors. He acted in tens of films, such as "Elder Son," "Dog in the Manger," "White Dew," "The Trust That Went Bust" and "A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines.".

Photo credit: Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS