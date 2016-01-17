Famous scientist Zharas Ibrashev passed away aged 87

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Doctor of historical sciences, professor of international relations and foreign policy of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Zharas Ibrashev has passed away at the age of 87, this information was confirmed by the press service of the university.

Zharas Ibrashev was born in 1928 in West Kazakhstan region. In 1950 he graduated from the Kazakh State University named after S.Kirov. Immediately after graduation, he started his career as an assistant at the Department of General History of the Kazakh State University.

Zharas Ibrashev is the author of monographs, scientific papers, methodological development, training courses and a number of popular science publications. He was the founder of a number of departments of international relations in several universities of the country, leading expert in the field of Eurasianism, founder and leader of the Eurasian Research Center under KazNU, and the winner of the international prize "Golden Pen of Russia".

Mr. Ibrashev is the author of "Democracy in France", "Democracy in the minds of people", "A new approach to the phenomenon of the eternal". He has written more than 500 scientific and analytical articles.