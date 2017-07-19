Fans besiege Korean celebrity at Astana Expo 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Day of the Republic of Korea has been celebrated in a large cultural program at Expo 2017 international exhibition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As tradition demands, the event began with the two countries' national flags raising and the national anthems, as well as demonstration of a video about Korea. Following the official part, breakdancers showed their skills. Then, taekwondo practitioners and performers of traditional Korean dances, fusing combat and art, presented unusual performance. In addition, the audience was told about the upcoming PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

This day, the Korean pavilion held a fan meeting for the honorary ambassador of the Korea pavilion - actor Seo Kang-joon, who was immediately surrounded by fans. The guests of the exhibition could witness the show of Pororo the Little Penguin characters, the program of the Kazakhstan-Korean group K-Performance Crew and other cultural performances.

It is worth noting that on the same day, there was the signing ceremony of the agreement for charity support by transfer of collected bicycles to the international non-governmental organization "SOS Children's Villages" within the Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Korea pavilion. Moreover, 100,000th visitor to the Korea pavilion was rewarded with a memorable gift.

The theme of the South Korean pavilion is "Future energy. Smart life. " The pavilion area is one of the largest among all international participants. The pavilion of Korea uses the technology of live drawing, combined representation of an animated show, augmented reality with the use of a smart tablet and many other technologies. Nearly 4,000 people a day visit the pavilion. As a matter of fact, 100 thousand people have visited it within three weeks since the opening, and this is one of the best indicators at the exhibition.