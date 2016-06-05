  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Fans shot video to support two-time Olympic champion Ilya Ilyin

    15:02, 05 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis express their support to famous sportsman, two-time Olympic champion Ilya Ilyin, whose blood samples submitted during the London Olympics "may be positive".

    A humorous song was uploaded yesterday in 100lichnosti page in Instagram.

    “The video was shot in support of two-time Olympic Games champion, world champion, record-breaker from Kazakhstan Ilya Ilyin. Champion, we are with you!” a message reads.

    As reported yesterday, blood samples of five Kazakhstani athletes’ – the medalists of Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympic Games – were submitted for additional B test

     

    Tags:
    Sport News Video News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!