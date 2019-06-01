Fantastical Ballet Giselle to be premiered in Nur-Sultan

NUR- SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The fantasy world will merge with reality: the ghostly spirit women will enchant the audience with their graceful dance in which treacherous revenge and pure love will battle. At the premiere of Adolphe Adam's ballet Giselle on June 14, 15 and 19, the viewers will learn what will save the protagonist from certain death, Astana Opera Press Office informs.

The production, staged by renowned figures of high art: Choreographer, People's Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova, an outstanding contemporary Set Designer Ezio Frigerio, an Academy Award-winning Costume Designer Franca Squarciapino, will take place with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Music Director and Conductor - Arman Urazgaliyev.



"Giselle is one of my most beloved ballets; I consider it a genius work. Everything in it is clear, concise and logical. I really want the production to turn out organic. This applies to the sets, costumes, and props. We based it on Marius Petipa's traditional choreographic version. Thanks to his talent, this ballet has been living on world stages for almost two centuries and is the most popular ballet in the international repertoire. I always take my hat off to genius people, which also applies to Marius Petipa. His choreography is time tested, hence we didn't make any significant changes to it, but we strengthened certain fragments. I want to fully convey the beauty of the romance of this ballet," Altynai Asylmuratova said.

Assistant Choreographers - Honoured Artist of Russia Konstantin Zaklinsky, Elena Sherstneva, Lighting Designer - Vincenzo Raponi. The main parts are prepared by Giselle - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva, Etoile of the Hungarian National Ballet Aliya Tanykpayeva and Anastasia Zaklinskaya. Albrecht - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, Olzhas Tarlanov. Myrtha - Assel Shaikenova, Yelena Semenova, Yerkezhan Zhunussova.

At the heart of the story of Giselle is the legend of the Wilis. They are the spirits of women who died from a broken heart and are now taking revenge on young men. Clothed in wedding dresses, they dance men to death. The French writer Théophile Gautier got to know this legend from the German Romantic poet Heinrich Heine's De l'Allemagne. Together with the playwright Jules-Henri Vernoy de Saint-Georges, they created a plot of Giselle in a matter of days. Adolphe Adam wrote the score in three weeks. The choreographers were the venerable Jean Coralli, young Jules Perrot and Marius Petipa.

"We will try to make the first act warm and beautiful, and the second mysterious and romantic. For a ballerina, this ballet is just a fount; you can demonstrate all your skills, dramatic talent, show your individuality in it. The first act is the most difficult one for the dancers. Here it becomes clear whether you are Giselle or not. This also concerns the performer of Albrecht's part. It is difficult to preserve this style and not overdo it with 'embellishments', as there is a risk of losing all the charm of this masterpiece," Choreographer Altynai Asylmuratova concluded.

Immediately after the premiere at the Paris Opera on June 28, 1841, Giselle was recognized as an outstanding achievement of the ballet art. The first performer of Giselle's part was Carlotta Grisi. According to well-known ballet critic Nina Alovert, Altynai Asylmuratova is one of the best performers of this part. "Altynai danced the role of Giselle divinely!" Nina Alovert wrote in her article "Variations on the Theme" No. 4 (510).

The choreographic beauty of this ballet captivates the viewers forever. Tastes, fashions and times change, but the success of Giselle remains constant.

The performances will begin: on June 14 and 19 at 7.00 p.m., on June 15 at 6.00 p.m.