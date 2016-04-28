FAO opened Liaison and Partnership Office in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM UN Food and Agriculture Organization has opened today its Liaison and Partnership Office in Almaty. This is the first UN FAO office in Central Asia.

“Today is a remarkable day for us, as we are formalizing our presence in Kazakhstan. We have always worked in Kazakhstan, but now, after signing the agreement with your Government, we will permanently work here,” Deputy Director General of the FAO Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia Vladimir Rakhmanin said. “We have also support offices in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, but in Almaty it is a Partnership Office, the first one in Central Asia,” he noted.

According to him, the activities of the FAO will be based on the areas to be determined by the Government of Kazakhstan, in particular, by the Ministry of Agriculture. Presently, the organization implements five projects: in organic agriculture, food security, agricultural education system, trans-border diseases and trade in agricultural food stuffs. Alongside, the experts of FAO will share knowledge and experience required for work at the WTO with their Kazakhstani colleagues.

“We consider Kazakhstan as an agricultural empire both at regional and global levels. The achievements of your agricultural sector are important, and we plan to help Kazakhstan move ahead and gain the world-class knowledge offered by the FAO,” Rakhmanin added.

FAO is a part of the UN specializing in international food security and agricultural development issues. 197 countries are now members of the Organization.