Farmers of Almaty region brought 323 tons of products to fair in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Farmers of Almaty region brought a lot of their products to the agricultural fair in Astana, which is scheduled to be held near the Palace of Schoolchildren in Astana on July 30, 31.

38 types of products from 15 districts and three cities of Almaty region will be presented at the fair, the official website of the Astana administration informs.

It is planned that 323 tons of agricultural products totaling KZT 160 million will be sold at the fair.