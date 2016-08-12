Fashion meets high-tech: Chinese maker creates world's first smart jewelry

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - It seems like popular wearable devices now have a strong rival - the first smart jewelry brand in the world that mixes Italian design with Chinese technologies, Sputnik reports.

Beijing-based Totwoo is the world's first brand that enriched jewelry with high-tech social communication making it not only beautiful but also functional.



Since Google Glasses brought in a new concept of "wearable devices," there have been various gadgets introduced to the world. However, Totwoo considers its jewelry a fashion product first. In contradistinction to other famous brands, the company decided not to limit itself to a single specific item and instead introduced its products in series, or collections.



Here's how the smart jewelry works: a tap or a shake makes the necklace or a bracelet with embedded circuitry work as a pedometer, a calorie consumption calculator, a sedentary reminder or a monitor of harmful ultra violet rays. You can also switch on shining mode for jewelry to flash continuously, which will for sure make you "shine bright like a diamond."



Bluetooth paired jewelry-wearers can even communicate by tapping or shaking their accessories; the wearables can send messages that can vary from "I miss you" to "I am sorry."



Each piece of smart jewelry now retails in the price range of 1,000 yuan to 2,000 yuan (USD $150-$300).



The innovative jewelry brand, co-founded by Wang Jieming, a Chinese internet entrepreneur and Italian designer Marco Dal Maso, made its world debut in Milan in October 2015. Its mass production started in June and has gone digital with an online store in late July 2016.



Totwoo said it would soon launch more smart jewelry collections with upgraded functions, some of which will be for men.



Source: Sputnik