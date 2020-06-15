Fast-drying face masks to hit Uniqlo shelves in Japan on Fri.

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Fast Retailing Co. will start selling washable and fast-drying face masks at its Uniqlo stores in Japan on Friday for customers seeking suitable face gear for the hot summer amid lingering concerns about coronavirus infection.

The company said Monday it will sell a pack of three masks, made of the same material as its Airism underwear products, for 990 yen ($9.30). The masks will be available in three sizes -- small, medium and large -- and can be bought at domestic Uniqlo outlets and online, Kyodo reports.

Purchases will be limited to one pack per size per person, the operator of Uniqlo casual clothing store chain said, adding it plans to manufacture 500,000 packs a week.

The company also said it plans to offer the masks at Uniqlo stores overseas.

The new mask, which has three-layers and includes a filter, is able to maintain its basic efficacy even after being washed 20 times, the company said.