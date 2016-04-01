Fastest girl of Kazakhstan stuns Americans at Little Big Shots (VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's eight-year old boxer Evnika Saadvakassova stunned American audience with her incredible speed during Little Big Shots show broadcast by NBC channel. She had to hit the punch bag within 30 second and her result made 206 punches. Prior to the start she claimed she could throw as many as 130 punches within this period.







The girl got popularity two years ago after her father published a video about the fastest girl from Kazakhstan viewed by more than 3 mln people.

Later she uploaded a video where she throws punches on logs. The new video shows that her technique improved.



