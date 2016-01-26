Fatal stabbing at asylum centre shocks Sweden

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sweden's prime minister has described as a "terrible crime" the stabbing of a female employee at a centre for young asylum seekers.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven visited the centre for unaccompanied migrants in Molndal, near Gothenburg, hours after the killing.

The suspect, an asylum seeker aged 15, has been arrested for the killing of the employee, who was 22.

Mr Lofven said many Swedes feared that such attacks could happen again.

"I believe that there are quite many people in Sweden who feel a lot of concern that there can be more cases of this kind, when Sweden receives so many children and youth, who come alone [to seek asylum]" he was quoted as saying by Radio Sweden.

Police officers arriving at the scene found a "crime scene with a lot of blood", said police press spokesman Thomas Fuxborg.

"The perpetrator had been overpowered by other residents, people were down and upset."

The unnamed victim died in hospital of her injuries.

A knife believed to be the one used in the attack was recovered.

Swedish Radio said the residents at the home, all aged between 14 and 17, would be moved to new accommodation for the night.

Pressure on police

Sweden's National Police Commissioner, Dan Eliasson, has requested 4,100 additional officers and support staff to help fight against terrorism, carry out migrant deportations and police asylum facilities, Swedish news agency TT reports.

"We are forced to respond to many disturbances in asylum reception centres," he was quoted as saying.

"In some places, this takes significant police resources. This was not the case six months ago and it means that we won't be able to respond as effectively in other areas."

Sweden accepted more than 150,000 asylum applications last year and, along with Germany, is a prime destination for refugees and other migrants entering the EU illegally.

However, it recently introduced temporary border checks in a bid to control the influx of people.

