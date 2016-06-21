Fate of Kazakh weightlifters to be decided after session of IOC Disciplinary Commission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan will decide the fate of Kazakhstani weightlifters after a session of the IOC Disciplinary Commission.

Head of the ministry Mr. Arystanbek Mukhamediuly revealed at the Tuesday session of the Kazakh Government that Kazakhstan had earned 102 Olympic licenses so far. Kazakh athletes are set to participate in two international competitions where they can earn 10 more Olympic berths.



As for the recent doping scandal, Minister Mukhamediuly said ‘we monitor the situation'.



"We are waiting for the final session of the IOC Disciplinary Commission scheduled to be held on June 27. The fate of our weightlifters and coaches will be decided based on the decision of the commission," he added.



The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has recently revealed on its official website that recheck of doping tests of several weightlifters, including Kazakh Ilya Ilyin, from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games came back positive. The athletes will remain provisionally suspended in view of potential anti-doping rule violations until their cases are closed.