    Father and son arrested for attempted sale of heroin worth $45K in S Kazakhstan region

    19:07, 06 August 2015
    ASTANA - SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Al-Farabi District Court of Shymkent has sentenced H. Ozdamirov, resident of South Kazakhstan region, to two months pre-trial imprisonment.

    According to the press service of South-Kazakhstan regional court, July 29 H. Ozdamirov and his father A. Ozdamirov hide 2.8 kg of heroin in Mercedes-Benz and tried to sell it to B. Hamletov for $ 45,000. The suspects were detained red-handed. The men are in a detention facility. The investigation is underway.

    Turkestan region Combating drugs Incidents Law and justice
    Currently reading
