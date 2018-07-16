Father drowned trying to rescue his son

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A man drowned while trying to save his ten-year-old son in East Kazakhstan region, the regional emergency situations department reports.

The boy decided to swim in the cold mountain river with lots of stony rapids and failed to swim back to the shore. The father rushed into the water to rescue his drowning son but run into trouble himself as the river swept him away.



The search operation lasted for a couple of days. The body of the drowned man was found 25 km from the scene of accident.



Two more men drowned last week end, the emergency situations department reports.

