Father of Dimash Kudaibergenov explained Lara Fabian not coming to Astana concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergenov father, Kanat Aitbayev explained the changes to the list of participants of the first solo concert of his son, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, neither Lara Fabian nor the Meladze brothers refused to take part in the concert.

"They were proposed by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, however, after discussing with the directors and creative team, we decided to invite other singers. As for Lara Fabian, I think, the duet is possible in the future. It is a good creative idea, they have a connection. But things like that are not done hastily, we want it to happen in the future," he said, answering journalists' question.





As it was reported, an Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, famous opera singer Maira Mukhamedkizy, Chinese star Terry Lin, Swedish singer, winner of the Eurovision-2012 Loreen, British Sophie Alice Bextor, as well asRussian Singer Kristina Orbakaite will perform on the same stage with Dimash at his concert at Astana Arena.

It's noted that about 200 people worked on the today's 100% live show. Preparation took 2.5 months. Dimash will sing in Kazakh, English, French, and Chinese.