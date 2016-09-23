FBI evaluating Brad Pitt child-abuse allegations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says it's started gathering information about child-abuse allegations against Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller revealed on Thursday that the FBI is still evaluating whether an investigation into allegations Pitt was abusive during a flight toward one of his six children with wife Angelina Jolie Pitt should be pursued.



Earlier TMZ reported that the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating Pitt for the incident that allegedly happened on the family's private jet while Jolie and kids were present.



Recall that the news of Angelina Jolie filing for divorce from her husband of two years Brad Pitt shocked the world earlier this week. Jolie cited irreconcilable differences and asked for physical custody of the couple's six children.