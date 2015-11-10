FC Aktobe part ways with coach Ioan Andone after only 4 months

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As it has been announced today FC Aktobe will not renew Romanian manager Ioan Andone's contract, Sports.kz reports.

The 55-year-old Romanian manager and former football player who been helming the club since July 2015 was sacked.

It is worth mentioning that Andone helped the Aktobe-based club grab bronze at the Kazakhstan Premier League this month.

In 2013 FC Astana coached by the Romanian specialist won silver in the Premier League.