FC Astana announce Ndombe Mubele's exit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Nur-Sultan-based football club Astana has announced Congolese striker Ndombe Mubele's exit, Kazinform has learn from Sports.kz.

The news of Mubele's exit comes as the one-year loan deal between FC Toulouse and FC Astana has come to an end. The latter wished success to the Congolese striker in a statement published on the club's website.

Mubele joined FC Astana on a one-year loan deal on July 2, 2019, with Toulouse FC and only played in five matches of the Kazakh Premier League. Mubele scored a goal against FC Taraz in one of the matches. Since then, he had missed multiple games due to an injury.

Mubele's value is calculated at EUR1.6 billion, according to Transfermarkt.