FC Astana beat France’s Chambly in friendly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Junior Kabananga scored a goal enabling FC Astana to win a friendly match vs. Chambly, a French football club, SPORTINFORM reports.

The team from the capital of Kazakhstan is now in France, preparing for a Europa League group stage game against Rennes. In this regard, FC Astana's players coached by Grigori Babayan had a friendly match against Chambly. It was forward Junior Kabananga, who scored the only goal for Astana.



It is to be recalled that Stade Rennais F.C. (Rennes) won over Dijon in a home Ligue 1 match on December 9.