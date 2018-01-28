FC Astana beat Krasnodar in friendly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the training camp in the United Arab Emirates, Astana Football Club won a friendly match against FC Krasnodar, one of the leaders of the Russian Premier League, scoring 3-1, Kazinform reports with reference to sports.kz.

According to the statistics provided by the press service of FC Astana, the teams' time on the ball was the same. As for the shots on target, the Champions of Kazakhstan completely outplayed their opponents 16-9. During the game, Astana's Marco Stanojevic made three shoots for goal.

The statistics of the Krasnodar vs. Astana match

Possession: 50% - 50%

Shots on target: 9 (2) - 16 (8)

Yellow cards: 1-2

Offsides: 0-1;

Corner kicks: 4-5

Scoring chances: 4-7.